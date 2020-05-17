Ananya Panday wishes grandma on her birthday with adorable childhood pics, calls her the ‘ultimate rockstar’

Actor Ananya Panday is celebrating the birthday of her beloved grandmother. On Sunday, Ananya shared multiple pictures of her grandmother, her dad and actor Chunky Pandey’s mother, on Instagram Stories.

The photos show her posing with her grandma, mother Bhavana Panday, and her sister Rysa. Ananya wrote, “Happy bday to the ultimate rockstar my Dadiiiii.” She added, “My forever inspiration.”

Ananya recently celebrated one year anniversary of her film Student of the Year 2. Ananya, who made her acting debut with the movie, took to social media to extend her heartfelt thanks to the movie’s cast and crew.

Recalling the one-year completion of the movie’s release, the 21-year-old star also mentioned on Twitter that the day marks the completion of her first year in the Bollywood industry. Posting four behind-the-scene pictures from the making of the movie that also featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the actor tweeted: “1 year of SOTY 2 today!! This also marks my first year in the industry....here are a few of my firsts.” “Forever grateful and blessed to have received so much love from all of you,” she added.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also shared a picture with ace filmmaker Karan Johar and extended her gratefulness. Student of the Year 2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit Student of The Year which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

The film also had a special appearance by Hollywood star Will Smith along with Alia Bhatt, the ex-student from the prequel, gracing a special number with Tiger, the Hook Up Song. Helmed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, the film had hit the screens on May 10, 2019.

