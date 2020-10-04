Sections
Ananya Panday: You cannot get bogged down by all the negativity, hate and trolling

Ananya Panday: You cannot get bogged down by all the negativity, hate and trolling

Actor Ananya Panday says that the one thing she has learned in her career so far is if one shouldn’t get carried away with the love they get, they also can’t get bogged down by the negativity and trolling.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:44 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Ananya Panday’s latest film Khaali Peeli released on a pay-per-view format owing to the theatres being closed in Covid-19 crisis.

Ananya Panday seems to have adjusted quite well in an industry which is cut throat, and one has to counter negatives with the positives too. Three-films old, the actor says that the biggest learning for her, ever since she became a celebrity, is this: “To take the good and the bad in my stride. I have come to realise that I can’t get too carried away with all the love and praise that you get, and can’t be bogged down by all negativity, hate and trolling.”

She believes in her work doing the talking. “You keep your head down, and work. Just the fact that I am getting to be an actor and be in films, and have people watching them is such a big deal. It’s a dream come true for me. I will work hard, and better myself. You have to take everything in your stride,” says the 21-year-old, who made her big screen debut with Student Of The Year 2, and then starred in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan. 

Her latest release is Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. It’s from October 15 that theatres will reopen, but the makers decided to release it online in a pay-per-view format. Ask Panday her first reaction when she found out that her film wasn’t going to release on the big screen, and she admits, “I am not going to lie, I was very disappointed. It’s a film made for the big screen, but when I found out that’s in this format, I was intrigued with this new way of watching a film.”

She doesn’t differentiate between the medium on which her films will release now. “As an actor, you just want to do good work, not thinking of it being a theatrical or digital release. I want to be part of good films, work with the directors on my dream list, and roles where I have a chance to perform. For me, that’s all that matters,” says Panday, whose next is with director Shakun Batra.

