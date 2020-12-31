Angad Bedi looking forward to 2021: Time to get back on our feet and rise above the tough times

While the year 2020 was an unusual one for the entertainment industry, there were many who picked themselves up and resumed work despite the pandemic. Angad Bedi was one such person and the actor says while things have been difficult, it is was imperative for him to get back on the saddle sooner and wants to continue the momentum even this year.

“For me it was very important to go back to work because in our industry people get employed for the day and then only their whole house gets fed and taken care. The lightman, spotboy, production team, direction team, there are so many people on a set. If they work, their whole house makes money. They didn’t make money for almost 8 months. Working again was not just a moral responsibility towards my family but also towards the families of those who work with us,” shares Bedi.

The 37-year-old, who had two releases last year — Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on an OTT and web series, Mum Bhai, is optimistic that things are now looking up for everyone and despite the pandemic situation, it is only going to get better this year on.

“We are now picking ourselves up, being as careful and responsible. This is us trying to be protective and careful. You have to still understand that no one can predict anything. We need to coexist now. The year ending does not mean that it won’t be there. We need to take this Covid-19 head on and fight it. Some are saying that the virus is mutating other are saying that the strength of the virus is wearing off. It is a grey area but you got to do what you got to do,” he explains.

Bedi admits that initially there was a lot of fear and adds, “We are still struggling. The times are tough and we got to get back on our feet and rise above the tough times. We need to be careful and do our best.”