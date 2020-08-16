Angad Bedi on 1984 riots: ‘We were asked to leave Delhi and leave the country, if need be’

Sections
Angad Bedi opens up on facing hardships during the 1984 riots, insisting he does not want to talk about his own struggles.

Angad Bedi is currently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Actor Angad Bedi has opened up on the tough times he his cricketer father Bishen Singh Bedi had to face during the 1984 riots. Angad told BollywoodHungama in an interview, “We did not have a house to live in. We stayed in guest houses and houses of our friends.I have faced a lot of hardships in sports and because I was former Indian cricket captain’s son. I have been reviewed, I have been told off, but I know what my dad went through. It is not easy. We were even asked to leave Delhi and leave the country, if need be., from the top bureaucrats.It is all out in the open. There was a time when we even used to sleep in his office (Steel Authority of India, SAIL).”

“I still remember, we used to stay in a small flat in Delhi and I think during 84 riots...no after that. I think it was around Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. Sikhs were again targeted and we were in danger but my father said ‘nothing doing, we were born to be Indians, we are living here. If they want to come and kill us, they can kill us ..he has been a very honest and upright man,” the actor added.

“I am not the kind of guy who likes to talk about his own struggles or his family’s struggles because I feel work should be of prime importance. The personality should be built so that people connect with your work. Mai life me bechara ban ke nahi rehna chahta (I don’t want to be seen as a helpless man in life),” Angad said.

Angad’s latest release is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which features Janhvi Kapoor in a lead role and tells the story of India’s first woman combat pilot. The film has mostly got positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review said: “Gunjan Saxena doesn’t subscribe to the hyper-nationalism that recent Indian war films have so proudly worn on their chest. Instead, director Sharan Sharma has chosen to explore a wholly different, but equally thorny topic: feminism.”



