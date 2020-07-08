Angad Bedi on his next film releasing directly on OTT: Films of big stars are also releasing digitally, so it’s same for all

Sections
Actor Angad Bedi, who stars in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, says that everybody is watching everything on th web these days and he knows the kind of reach the medium web has, so he has no qualms that his next isn’t releasing in theatres.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:45 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hinustan Times

Angad Bedi upcoming Bollywood film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will now have a direct to OTT release.

These unprecedented times are all the more difficult for those staying away from their parents, says Angad Bedi, who recently flew down to Delhi to be with family.

“I usually come for a couple of days every month, but this time I hadn’t seen them for over three months. Number of (Covid-19) cases in Delhi shooting the roof got me all the more worried. Though I’m maintaining distance because I took a flight to reach here, my parents are just happy to have me around,” he says.

His wife, actor Neha Dhupia’s family in Delhi is also waiting to see their daughter and both the families are looking forward to meet their granddaughter Mehr. “But we can’t take that chance right now. Mehr needs one of us with her, so Neha might come once I go back,” he adds.

 



Bedi, 37, will return to Mumbai soon to start shooting for his web series MumBhai, however, upon returning, the actor says he will quarantine away from home, for the sake of his daughter.

About getting back to work, he says, “It’s not just about a few people, there are many who earn on a per day basis. This year has been economically zero, same for the entertainment industry. So we need to work it out. I had started shooting for MumBhai when lockdown happened; this gap actually didn’t benefit me. For an artiste, athlete or any performer this period was like rusting and not resting.”

Bedi’s next big screen outing, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is now set for a direct-to-OTT release. Is he happy about the decision?

“Everybody is watching everything on the web these days. Be it Verdict or Inside Edge (his previous digital works), I know the kind of reach web has. Also, theatres are yet to open and even if they do, I’m not sure how many will take the risk of going out. Mr Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana’s film and even films of Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar are releasing online. It’s same for us all. We want maximum people to watch our work,” says the actor, adding that one needs to keep avenues open during such crisis.

“I look forward to at least two releases in a year, but 2020 is different. People need to see your last work to get you more work...,” he adds.

