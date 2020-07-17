Sections
Anil Deshmukh on Sushant Singh Rajput case: 'Don't think that a CBI probe is required, we do not see any foul play'

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh says there is no need for a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 10:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fans of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput protest against the alleged nepotism in the industry, in Patna. (PTI)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty joined the chorus on Thursday, asking for a CBI inquiry into the death of her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh sees no need for CBI’s intervention.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Anil said the Mumbai Police do not suspect any foul play in relation to Sushant’s suicide so far. “I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed,” he said.

 

Rhea had tweeted on Thursday, “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It has been over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government. However, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayat.”



Earlier in the day, Chakraborty requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she was receiving ever since Rajput’s death, with social media users blaming her for his suicide. The actor, known for films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, eventually disabled the comments section of her Instagram page.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

“I was called a gold digger. kept quiet I was called a murderer. I kept quiet, I was slut shamed, I kept quiet. “But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me raped and murdered if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut?” she wrote tagging one of the accounts from which she has received the threat.

Actor Shekhar Suman and BJP MP Subramaniyam Swami were among those who called for a CBI investigation into Sushant’s death. Shekhar later abandoned the cause after he felt that Sushant’s family did not seem too keen on it.

