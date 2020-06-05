Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor, 63, shares secret to ripped new physique: ‘Let the body rest’

Anil Kapoor, 63, shares secret to ripped new physique: ‘Let the body rest’

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared a new age-defying workout picture, along with a note on how he’s going about his training during the lockdown.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anil Kapoor has been sharing regular workout posts on social media.

Actor Anil Kapoor has provided some insight into his workout routine during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor’s personal trainer has been staying with him during the lockdown.

Sharing a picture from a recent workout session, Anil wrote on Instagram, “It’s not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day. We must take time to let the body rest.”

 

The actor continued, “When we hit weights we create stress on the body on the muscles from that forced stress the muscle rebuilds itself making it stronger. Rest days are important that’s why I take one whole day off. A day when I relax and enjoy the fruits of a disciplined week. On that day I do all the important things that help me unwind...”



“During this process my body and mind can unwind,” the actor added. “In this relaxed state I know I am being kind to my body and my body will be ready for the following 6 days of training . I take a more relaxed approach to my meals. A little more generous with portion size or may be a little treat thrown in. I was never into weightlifting nor did I take rest days so seriously....but this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of them. For we cannot forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round...it’s a perfect balance of faith...patience and perseverance...”

 

 

Also read: Anil Kapoor says his trainer is staying with him during lockdown: ‘I can’t escape my workout’

Anil has been sharing regular pictures from his workouts. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the actor said, “My trainer Marc Mead is staying with me, so I can’t escape my workout. I am trying to be productive around the house. I make it a point that I work out twice a day and keep myself motivated. In fact, I have been keeping a keen eye on my diet. I feel staying fit is really important.”

The actor, 63, is known in the industry for his youthful appearance. He will soon be seen in the Netflix film AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three of family among four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali
Jun 05, 2020 18:57 IST
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Jun 05, 2020 18:56 IST
‘More arrests soon’: Kerala minister after 1 held in elephant’s death case
Jun 05, 2020 18:51 IST
COVID-19: Jamia Millia Islamia to open its offices with 50 per cent staff
Jun 05, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.