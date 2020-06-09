Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja ‘can’t emphasise how scared’ they are of Sonam Kapoor, see fun banter between actor and son-in-law

Anil Kapoor has penned an appreciation post for his eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor on Instagram to wish her on her 35th birthday. However, it was her husband Anand Ahuja’s comments to the post that drew attention.

Sharing several stunning pictures of Sonam on his Instagram account, Anil wrote, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always!”

Sonam acknowledged the post in the comments section as she wrote, “Love you daddy” with a heart emoji. Anand wrote, “Can’t emphasize how scared you (and I) am of her. Hahaha....Lovely post.”

Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable picture from Sonam’s wedding and wrote, “Veeres for life... happy birthday you brave girl @sonamkapoor.” Anushka Sharma shared a throwback picture of them having a laugh and wrote, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor To a lifetime of love and laughter in your life always.” Karan Johar also wished her with a picture from her mehendi ceremony with the caption, “Happy birthday my @sonamkapoor. Love love love.” Malaika Arora shared a throwback picture in her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Happy bday darling @sonamkapoor.”

Here’s how Shanaya Kapoor and Anushka Sharma wished Sonam Kapoor on her birthday.

Also read:

Karan Johar and Malaika Arora shared birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor on Instagram.

Sonam’s uncle and film producer Boney Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her along with her cousins and wrote, “Happy Birthday Beta, may god bless you with happiness - today and always.” It shows Boney playing on the beach with Sonam, son Arjun Kapoor and other kids from the family.

Cousin Shanaya Kapoor also wished Sonam with a collage of several throwback pictures in her Instagram stories. “Happy birthday Sonam didi...I love you,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more