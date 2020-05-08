Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita play carrom amid lockdown, winners are son-in-law Anand Ahuja and Shilpa Shetty’s comments

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita play carrom amid lockdown, winners are son-in-law Anand Ahuja and Shilpa Shetty’s comments

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita chose to spend their time amid lockdown by playing carrom and the actor revealed he was the winner.

Updated: May 08, 2020 10:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita play carrom at home.

Anil Kapoor is keeping himself busy and motivated while spending time at home amid lockdown. He has now shared a glimpse of his carom competition with wife Sunita on Instagram.

Sharing two pictures from the game day, Anil wrote, “And the winner is.... Me (Obviously)! #quarantinegames #chasingthequeen #candids #stayhomestaysafe.” He credited Sunita for clicking the first picture which shows him solo as he takes an aim at the queen. He credited daughter Rhea Kapoor for the second picture which has been clicked from a distance and shows Anil and Sunita engrossed in the game, being played in their gym area.

 

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently staying with husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws in Delhi, was among the first ones to react. She wrote, “Miss you both so so much can’t wait to see you.” Anand, who runs a shoes business, reacted, “Nice shows (pic 2)”



Just like Anand, actor Shilpa Shety also had her focus elsewhere. “Wah!! Love the way u are sitting and balancing on that ball!! Kya baat hai,” she commented.

Anil is currently working on his body and had even shared a glimpse of his new look on Instagram. Sharing a few pictures which highlighted his chiselled abs and bulging biceps, Anil had written, “At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process.”

 

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares husband Anand Ahuja’s secrets, says ‘I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions’. Here’s how he reacted

He went on to add in the inspiring note, “Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 10:34 IST
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
May 08, 2020 11:00 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 10:52 IST

latest news

Ayushmann, SRK, Ranveer: Money Heist director casts Bollywood remake
May 08, 2020 11:11 IST
Now, Akhara Parishad urges CM to reopen temples in UP
May 08, 2020 11:10 IST
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
May 08, 2020 11:17 IST
This odd two-headed snake looks straight out of a mythological story, puzzles netizens. Watch
May 08, 2020 11:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.