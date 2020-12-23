Anil Kapoor called Maheep after seeing Shanaya’s episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Actor Anil Kapoor has seen one episode of the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and has positive things to say about his sister-in-law, Maheep, and niece, Shanaya Kapoor.

Maheep features on the show along with Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni. The series follows the four star wives, as they navigate their personal and professional lives in the film industry.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Anil said, “Maine iska pehla episode dekha (I watched the first episode) and I liked it. Matter of fact, I spoke to Maheep also, she was very, very good in the show. Everybody was good but obviously, my loyalties are with Maheep. So immediately I called her up and told her. Sanjay se bhi meri baat hui (I spoke to Sanjay, too) so I was happy to see her. I was happy to see Shanaya also, she looked beautiful in it .”

Maheep is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Anil’s brother. In the show, Maheep and Sanjay discuss the pressures that he faced because of his connection to the Kapoor family, and being perceived as the least successful of his siblings.

In the show, Sanjay is seen celebrating with Maheep after signing a Karan Johar project. “It took me twenty-five years for finally this nepotism to work. I have known Karan for nearly 30 years. But finally, I am happy it’s work which has got me work, not nepotism. People need to understand that, otherwise I would have been the busiest actor. With the amount of people I know, I would have been doing the best of work,” he said.

Anil will next be seen in AK vs AK, in which he plays an exaggerated version of himself opposite Anurag Kashyap. The film releases on Netflix on Thursday.

