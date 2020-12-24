Anil Kapoor celebrates birthday with Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars, daughter Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt note. See here

Actor Sonam Kapoor has penned a note on the occasion of her father, actor Anil Kapoor’s birthday. Anil turned 64 on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a stylish picture of the two of them together, and wrote in her caption, “Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind , liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor.”

Anil was thrown a small party on the sets of his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which he’s currently working on. His co-stars, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli, took to Instagram Stories to share a short video of the actor cutting his birthday cake. He was joined in the celebrations with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, and his wife, Sunita.

To coincide with his birthday, his latest film, AK vs AK will be released later in the day on Netflix. In the comic thriller, the actor plays an exaggerated version of himself, opposite director Anurag Kashyap. AK vs AK is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and follows Anil and Anurag as they lock horns over a single night in Mumbai.

Also read: Happy birthday Anil Kapoor: Here’s how wife Sunita has always motivated the actor to reach for greater heights

Last year, Anil had told Hindustan Times that he’s never been all that interested in celebrating his birthday, because of the day that it falls on. “I never became a birthday person because my birthday falls on Christmas eve. We usually have the eve parties, and both coincide with each other. So, it’s more about celebrating Christmas than my birthday. In the past, I used to have small parties, which got bigger and bigger, but now, it’s back to being small. It’s all about my family now,” he’d said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more