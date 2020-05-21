Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor ‘committed a crime’ on his wedding anniversary, here’s how he is paying for it

Anil Kapoor ‘committed a crime’ on his wedding anniversary, here’s how he is paying for it

Anil Kapoor, who went a little overboard with his anniversary cakes, is making up for it by sweating it out in the gym. Watch video.

Updated: May 21, 2020 21:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on May 19.

Anil Kapoor, who celebrated his 36th wedding anniversary with wife Sunita Kapoor on May 19, let himself loose on his special day and binged on cakes without worrying about his diet. He had shared a new workout video, saying that he ‘must do the time’ after ‘committing the crime’.

In the video, shared by Anil on Twitter, he is seen sweating it out on the exercise cycle at his home gym. “I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes...now I must do the time and burn off those calories!” he wrote.

 

Anil shared details of his love story with Sunita earlier this week, on the anniversary of the day he proposed to her, as well as their wedding anniversary. He popped the question after signing his breakthrough film, Meri Jung.



In a video shared on Twitter, Anil recounted the moments leading up to the proposal, “Oh God, I was so stressed. I kept on postponing and postponing… A time came when I had to choose career or love. I chose love and I proposed to her on May 18.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma gets legal notice over casteist slur in Amazon’s Paatal Lok

Sharing details about their impromptu intimate wedding, Anil wrote in an Instagram post, “I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness... I mean it was my wedding day! Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Anil was last seen on the big screen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Malang, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He played a corrupt cop in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TMC forms ward-level panel to tackle Covid
May 21, 2020 21:21 IST
Ticket reservation counters at railway stations to open from May 22
May 21, 2020 21:20 IST
Cyclone Amphan disrupts corporate functioning, IT sector in Kolkata
May 21, 2020 21:16 IST
Now, shell out Rs 200 if you are caught venturing out in Ludhiana without a mask
May 21, 2020 21:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.