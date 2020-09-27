Anil Kapoor cracks up fans with clip from Judaai, struggles to find his pockets in romantic song with Urmila Matondkar. Watch

Actor Anil Kapoor has reacted to a hilarious throwback video of himself. The video is a scene from his hit 1997 film Judaai and shows how a big blooper made it to the final cut of the movie.

The clip features his song with Urmila Matondkar from the film--Mujhe Pyaar Hua. In the video, Anil is standing at a distance from Urmila while she dances for him. As she gets lost in her dance steps, Anil takes off his sunglasses and tries to put them in his jacket’s pocket. However, he is unable to find even a single pocket and loses all focus from Urmila. Thankfully, she doesn’t notice and performs her steps to perfection.

“No one told my dear friend @AnilKapoor that his jacket had no pocket. I remember laughing in the theatre as well back then,” read a tweet from journalist S Ramachandran. Replying to it, Anil wrote, “Since then I always check the pockets before we start shooting.” He also added a laughter emoji.

Anil’s fans came up with witty comments on his post. “After this shoot Manju bhai started using wrap around glasses,” wrote one, referring to Anil’s hit comedy movie, Welcome. “I thought she steal from you...and you checking for your money in pockets,” wrote another.

Judaai also starred late actor Sridevi as the lead. She played a greedy and materialistic woman who sells her husband to another woman for riches. She later comes to regret her decision when she sees the happiness she has lost out on. The film was directed by Raj Kanwar.

Anil often shares old memories from movies, his gym workout videos and photos of family get-togethers. Recently, he shared a video of himself running at the beach. “During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It’s not about the location but about the dedication,” he wrote.

