Anil Kapoor flexes biceps in post workout pics, leaves Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter in awe

There’s no stopping Anil Kapoor who has undergone a massive transformation during the lockdown. The 60-year-old has worked on his body and can easily give a competition to the younger lot in the film industry. He has now shared new pictures of his beefed-up body.

The actor shared two post-workout pictures on Instagram with a candid caption, “When muscles look better than your face...” He is seen with his bulging biceps in his hom gym.

The post not just caught the attention of his fans but also his young industry colleagues who couldn’t stop marvelling at his hot bod. Anil’s actor son Harshvardhan Kapoor reacted, “Wow”. Varun Dhawan, who has been practising yoga at home, called Anil “the fighter”. Ishaan Khatter, who has been lifting weights and doing squats to remain fit, wrote, “Wooooof.” Pointing out at Anil’s caption, a fan wrote, “But i think both are looking awesome,” while another commented, “Forever young man.”

The actor occasionally shares pictures of the progress he’s been making. In April, he had written in one of the posts, “I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”

