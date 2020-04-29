Anil Kapoor is all buffed up, daughter Rhea jokes he will be 25 by the time lockdown ends, see pic

Anil Kapoor, 63, can easily put the younger generation to shame with his utmost dedication for fitness. The actor had been working out at home during lockdown and recently unveiled his new bulked up body with an inspiring note. And among those who continue to share memes of the actor for refusing to look his age is his producer daughter Rhea Kapoor.

Rhea recently shared a meme on her Instagram stories which said, ‘Lockdown khulne tak kahi ye 25 saal ka na ho jaye’. She wrote, “I see you’re causing quite a stir @anilskapoor while I google ‘sweet potato fries amchur’.

Anil Kapoor replies to a meme shared by Rhea Kapoor.

Anil, who seems to have been working out at the time, replied her, “Can’t wait to try those sweet potato fries amchur post my workout.”

A few days ago, Anil had shared a few pictures of his new look: ripped biceps and toned physique. Explaining the process of getting a fit body without the use of any supplements, he wrote, “ I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process.

My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure.”

Sharing a dose of inspiration for his fans, he added, “Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”

