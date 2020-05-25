Anil Kapoor marks Mr India’s 33 years with story behind Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai song: ‘Its message is still as important’

Anil Kapoor has shared the song Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai from his hit film Mr India on Instagram. His post is in celebration of the 33 years of the film.

Anil talked about how the song came to be and how he had to plead with Kishore Kumar and Laxmikant Pyarelal to work together for it. “34 Years of Mr India. Mr India was & always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey I became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of ‘Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai’ I could only imagine Kishore Da’s voice singing it,” he said. “At the time, Kishore Kumar & Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da. When I finally did, I went to Kishore Kumar’s residence & mediated their patch up...the end result was this beautiful melody which is so uplifting during these tough times,” he added.

Anil said that the song and it’s message are still relevant today. “Today is 33 years since the release of Mr India and it’s message is still as important, if not more so. Be kind to each other, do the right thing; life may get tough, but in the end, good will prevail.

‘Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai

Haar Ke Baad Hi Jeet Hai

Thode Aansu Hai, Thodi Hasi

Aaj Gham Hai To Kal Hai Khushi’,” he wrote with his post.

Anil also shared a video of the song, one of the earliest in the film. Anil played a kind-hearted man who was fostering several kids at his home. His life changes when he lands on a gadget that renders him the ability to turn invisible.

Sridevi, Anil Kapoo and the kids from Mr India.

The actor’s fans loved his post and were hit with a strong wave of nostalgia. “Bachpan se abhi tak ki one of my fav. Film thank u sir and congrats,” wrote a fan. “Brings back childhood days...thanks for the awesome memories Mr. India ...@ anilskapoor,” wrote another.

The film also starred late actors Sridevi as Madhu and Amrish Puri as the villain Mogambo. The film was directed by Shekar Kapur and produced by Anil’s elder brother Boney Kapoor. There were recent reports that the film was being remade by Ali Abbas Zafar as a trilogy.

The entire Kapoor family, including Sonam Kapoor raised objection to it. “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” wrote Shekhar in a tweet.

