Anil Kapoor on how ‘newcomer’ Madhuri Dixit was handed over to Saroj Khan for Ek Do Teen: ‘I was blown over by her moves’

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared how late choreographer Saroj Khan had a huge impact on his career. Saroj died on Friday after a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

Writing for Mumbai Mirror, Anil recounted how Saroj made him look romantic and macho while he wasn’t as good a dancer as the female actors he was usually paired opposite. “My leading ladies, including Sridevi, Madhuri, or Aishwarya (Rai) were fabulous dancers while I’m technically not a dancer-dancer. So, I’m grateful to Sarojji that on screen I did not come across as any less,” he said.

Anil recounted how Saroj trained Madhuri for the song Ek Do Teen. “A year after Mr India, Tezaab released. Madhuri (Dixit) was still a relative newcomer when we handed her over to Sarojji. After two weeks of rehearsal, she called Chandra (director N Chandra) and me to Satyam Hall and Madhuri performed to Ek Do Teen for us. I was blown over by the moves and the energy,” he said. “We shot the song in Mehboob Studio and watching it, I was like, “Oh God, what do I do!” I got them to shoot a male version with me which was not there in the script in front of where Shah Rukh’s (Khan) bungalow stands today,” he added.

Anil and Saroj worked together on multiple other films and songs such as Mr India’s Kaate Nahi Kat Te and even Ram Lakhan’s My Name Is Lakhan.

Anil also took to social media to post the video reel which featured him, Saroj, and his co-stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sridevi from the sets of different movies. He long note dedicated to the departed choreographer. He began the note with the description of Saroj Khan’s “grace and artistry” and said that he feels fortunate to be able to work with her.

“With her grace & artistry, Saroj ji found a place in all our hearts that noone has ever been able to take... she made the most beautiful dance compositions and turned many non-dancers into dancers,” he wrote.

