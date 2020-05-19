Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor opens up about his wedding proposal to Sunita, Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

Anil Kapoor opens up about his wedding proposal to Sunita, Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

From Anil Kapoor sharing his love story with wife Sunita to Neetu Kapoor remembering late husband Rishi Kapoor, here are top news from the world of entertainment.

Updated: May 19, 2020 10:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top news from world of entertainment.

Happy birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Actor sent chits to village girl via kites, sent messages to himself on pager

Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears to be the perfect example of a rags-to-riches story as the actor has lived his journey from sleeping on an empty stomach to making it big in Bollywood in the city of dreams, Mumbai. From sending across paper chits to his village crush to sending messages to himself on his pager, Nawazuddin has as many stories to tell, given the number of twists and turns in his life.

(Read full story here)

Anil Kapoor remembers proposing to Sunita Kapoor: ‘I had to choose career or love, I chose love’

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating the anniversary of a relationship milestone - when he popped the question and asked her to be his wife. The actor shared a video on Twitter, in which he recounted the moments leading up to the proposal, and said that he was ‘so stressed’.

(Read full story here)

Neha Dhupia shares photos of daughter Mehr: ‘Just like that our baby girl is 1.5 years old’

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share few pictures of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The little girl is now one-and-a-half years old. Sharing them, Neha wrote: “... and just like that our baby girl is 1 1/2 years old ... @mehrdhupiabedi.”

(Read full story here)



Neetu Kapoor shares perfect family pic with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor: ‘How I wish this picture could remain complete as is’



Neetu Kapoor has shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram after the death of her actor husband, Rishi Kapoor. The post shows Rishi’s family which had Neetu, children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter Samara. Rishi died last month after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.



(Read full story here)

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara expecting first child together

American actor Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first child together. A source told Page Six that the very private pair have been keeping a low profile during the Covid-19 pandemic and have been quarantining at their home in Los Angeles.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

From virtual dance parties to hugs, here’s what’s trending on Google Search this week
May 19, 2020 11:22 IST
These days I’m also taking English classes: Babar hits back at critics
May 19, 2020 11:21 IST
‘Equality and dignity for all’: JP Nadda hails J&K govt’s move to define domicile rules
May 19, 2020 11:24 IST
Pooja Bhatt slams Faizal Siddiqui’s ‘depraved’ TikTok video
May 19, 2020 11:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.