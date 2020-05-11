Anil Kapoor pens inspirational note on building immunity, says ‘start your day by first flexing your willpower’. See pics

Anil Kapoor has shared a few inspiring pictures from his workout routine on Instagram along with a note about the importance of building immunity to fight external aggravaters such as coronavirus. The actor has asked his fans to start their day by first flexing their willpower and resolve.

Stressing on the need to build immunity, he wrote, “Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days I would rather hide another hour under the covers . But my work out, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers. That’s why our mind plays such an important part in any health drive. The long-term solution to fighting microbes like Covid-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravators, because this is not the first or the last one.”

He also talked about how one should flex his willpower before starting the workout routine. He added, “Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex no brain six pack to show off . But mind is what will make the difference to a successful health kick. Every day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling, move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way , remove what clouds of doubt have come over me . If you think you can, you will. If you think you can’t, you won’t. Either way, you will prove yourself right . So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve. #mondaymotivation.”

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s mom scolds him for not sharing Mother’s Day post, he says ‘I get lakhs for each post, will you pay?’ Watch

His fans were impressed by his biceps and his toned physique clearly visible in the new pictures. A fan reacted, “Wowww those triceps.” Another wrote, “Ekdum jhakkas.” One more commented, “Truly an inspiration.”

Anil had shared his new on Instagram last month. He had revealed that he wasn’t consuming any supplements to build his body and it was the result of his consistent fitness regime under the guidance of his trainer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more