Anil Kapoor posts shirtless pic at 63, shares his fitness journey: ‘Days like this makes it all worth it’

Actor Anil Kapoor has posted a bunch of new pictures from the beach on Instagram. Anil, who is 63 years old, took off his shirt and posed by the beach and in the pool, showing off his tones physique.

Anil also shared an inspiring message about his fitness journey. “This papa doesn’t preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach,” he wrote and added how his son Harsh Varrdhan and his trainer have been working hard to get him in shape during the lockdown.

“Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food . The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly. During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating . Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans . I try and I battle . Some times I even fall. And what I’ve learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it’s weakest link . So everyone in the house had to get involved . From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time . Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade , it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most . (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truely a success),” he wrote.

Anil said that though he has his hard days, being able to pose shirtless makes it worth it. “Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it,” he wrote.

Anil got a tonne of compliments for his pictures. Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a fire emoji, so did his son-in-law Anand Ahuja. Suniel Shetty wrote, “Sirrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr”, while Atul Kasbekar wrote, “Make sure you NEVER act your age AK ji Full inspiration.”

Anil recently talked to Hindustan Times about his fitness routine. “I have been toying with the idea of changing my workout routine for a while now, but it takes several months to really commit to a new regime and my schedule hadn’t allowed for that until recently. The lockdown gave me the perfect opportunity for that and so I poured myself into it and gave it my all. I still have a long way to go but it’s been fun and seeing the results inspires me to push myself even more.” he said.

