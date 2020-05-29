Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao ‘audition’ for Twinkle Khanna’s next production after she refuses to cast Akshay Kumar. Watch

Anil Kapoor jokingly asked Twinkle Khanna to cast him and Rajkummar Rao in her next production.

Twinkle Khanna joked that she would not cast Akshay Kumar in her next production, after he forgot to tag her in a tweet on PadMan. The film, which won a National Award in 2019, marked her foray into film production.

Anil Kapoor replied to the tweet and said in jest that he and Rajkummar Rao could be a part of her next production. He also shared an ‘audition tape’, which was shot as a promotional video for PadMan.

In the video, Anil is seen working at a medical store. When Rajkummar enters as a customer and asks for a pad, he is told that it is not a shop which sells sports goods and that cricket pads were not available.

Rajkummar then clarifies that he is talking about sanitary napkins, to which Anil says, “Agar aaj mard yeh sab khul kar kharidne lage na toh aurat ki life kitni aasaan ho jayegi (If men start buying these things without any hesitation, it would make women’s lives so much easier).”

“Of course, yeh toh natural si baat hai. Sharmana kya hai isme? Khul ke maango (Of course, this is something very natural. What is there to feel shy about? Ask openly)!” Rajkummar replies. The clip ends with both men posing with the sanitary pads.

“Maybe @RajkummarRao & I could be a part of your next production @mrsfunnybones. P.S Our audition tape is attached below!” Anil wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, when Akshay realised his gaffe, he replied to Twinkle’s tweet with an apology. “Please mere pet pe laat mat maro. Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial,” he wrote.

In his original tweet on two years of PadMan, Akshay had only tagged his co-stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. This led to Twinkle jokingly telling him, “Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan.”

