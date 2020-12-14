Anil Kapoor realises his dream, says: ‘I wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps like people do’

Anil Kapoor underwent a drastic transformation this year when he achieved his dream of having a body which could give a newbie some tough competition. The actor has now shared a post about the dream of posting his pictures on social media where he could show-off his physique and how his wish had finally come true.

Sharing two pictures of himself showing off his biceps, Anil wrote on Instagram, “We all dream of someday...someday we will do this, someday we will do that....the story behind this picture is of one such someday.... Don’t worry, I’m not going to go on a rant here.... I just always wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps and triceps like people do....well today is that someday! Celebrating the small victories!!”

Anil was recently dragged into a controversy after the Indian Air Force (IAF) objected to few depictions in his upcoming Netflix movie, AK vs AK. The IAF has objected to his “inaccurately” donned uniform of the force as well as the language used in the trailer of the film.

In their reaction, both Netflix India and Anil said their intention would never be to disrespect the armed forces. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, also features Anurag Kashyap.

In the trailer, Anil was seen donning an untucked trademark blue full sleeve shirt of the IAF and in one of the dialogues, he used cuss words. In a short video, posted on Twitter, Anil explained his position and said it was never the intention of him or the makers of the film to hurt anyone’s feelings. “It has come to my attention that the trailer of my new film AK Vs AK has offended some people as I am wearing the IAF uniform while using unparliamentary language. I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting anyone’s sentiments,” he said.

The actor also explained the context of the scenes which were objected to by the IAF. “My character in the film is in uniform because he is an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped, the anger and rage he is experiencing is that of an emotionally distraught father,” he said.

“It is only in the interest of remaining true to the story that my character is still wearing the uniform on his quest to find his missing daughter. It is never my intent or intent of the film makers to disrespect the IAF. I always have utmost respect and gratitude for the selfless service of all our defence personnel,” he added.

