Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor remembers ‘James’ Rishi Kapoor, shares their first photoshoot together. See pics

Anil Kapoor remembers ‘James’ Rishi Kapoor, shares their first photoshoot together. See pics

Anil Kapoor has shared throwback pictures with late actor Rishi Kapoor from their first photoshoot.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anil Kapoor has shared throwback pictures with Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor has shared a glimpse of his first photoshoot with late actor Rishi Kapoor for their 1988 film Vijay. Anil took to Twitter to celebrate 32 years of the film on Tuesday along with two throwback pictures from the photo shoot.

Sharing them on Twitter, he wrote, “First Photoshoot with James for Vijay... it’s been 32 years... #32yearsofVijay.” Anil lovingly called Rishi ‘James’. The two pictures show the two actors twinning in suits.

 

Vijay also starred Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini and Meenakshi Sheshadri as parallel leads. The film was directed by Yash Chopra.



Rishi died on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Anil had shared why he called the late actor James in a heartfelt note post his death. He wrote, “The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him...and he loved hearing that from me...he will always be James for me...” Anil had shared a collage of the two actors together to prove the point.

 

In another post about growing up with the late actor, he had added, “I don’t know where to begin...from growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always.”

Rishi and Anil had also shared screen space in Gurudev and Karobaar: The Business of Love.

Also read: 20 years of Dhadkan: Shilpa Shetty shares fond memories from making of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty film

Rishi, the star of films such as Karz, Kabhie Kabhie, Mulk and Kapoor & Sons, died at the age of 67 at H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He had returned to India after undergoing treatment in New York. He is survived by wife Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana, Andhra CMs urge PM Modi to help states boost medical infrastructure for pandemics
Aug 11, 2020 16:59 IST
Work halts at Ludhiana Vet Varsity’s surgery dept after Covid-19 scare
Aug 11, 2020 16:59 IST
Sanjay Dutt announces break from work for ‘some medical treatment’
Aug 11, 2020 16:59 IST
UK lawmaker asks for virtual trial in diplomat’s wife crash
Aug 11, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.