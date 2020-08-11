Anil Kapoor remembers ‘James’ Rishi Kapoor, shares their first photoshoot together. See pics

Anil Kapoor has shared a glimpse of his first photoshoot with late actor Rishi Kapoor for their 1988 film Vijay. Anil took to Twitter to celebrate 32 years of the film on Tuesday along with two throwback pictures from the photo shoot.

Sharing them on Twitter, he wrote, “First Photoshoot with James for Vijay... it’s been 32 years... #32yearsofVijay.” Anil lovingly called Rishi ‘James’. The two pictures show the two actors twinning in suits.

Vijay also starred Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini and Meenakshi Sheshadri as parallel leads. The film was directed by Yash Chopra.

Rishi died on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Anil had shared why he called the late actor James in a heartfelt note post his death. He wrote, “The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him...and he loved hearing that from me...he will always be James for me...” Anil had shared a collage of the two actors together to prove the point.

In another post about growing up with the late actor, he had added, “I don’t know where to begin...from growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always.”

Rishi and Anil had also shared screen space in Gurudev and Karobaar: The Business of Love.

Rishi, the star of films such as Karz, Kabhie Kabhie, Mulk and Kapoor & Sons, died at the age of 67 at H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He had returned to India after undergoing treatment in New York. He is survived by wife Neetu, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

