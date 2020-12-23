Anil Kapoor remembers late father Surinder Kapoor: ‘What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children’

Anil Kapoor has shared a heartfelt note remembering his late father and film producer Surinder Kapoor, about how he brought up his four kids and passed on values of life to them, which they have now passed on to their children. The actor said his father lives on though him.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of his father on Instagram, Anil wrote, “I like to believe that my father lives on in me. In the lessons he taught us, in the love he showered on us, but most importantly in the values I believe in, that I recognize as his - loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy.”

Further elaborating on how Surinder brought them up, Anil added, “Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies. What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work and the courage to weather the storms of their lives…”

“Thank you Papa for the memories and the lessons. You live on in our minds and our hearts, today and always!” he wrote.

While Anil’s nephew and Surinder’s grandson Arjun Kapoor liked the post, brother Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Anil is currently looking forward to the release of her digital debut, AK VS AK. He plays himself in the film who races against time to find his kidnapped daughter Sonam Kapoor. Anurag Kashyap plays the antagonist in the film.

Anil has also been shooting for his another project Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The shoot was recently halted due to cast members Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan testing positive for Covid-19.

