Anil Kapoor’s evolution as an actor from ‘Dwapar yug to 2020’, courtesy daughter Rhea

Actor Anil Kapoor has made good use of his time at home through the lockdown period. Some time back, he had shared pictures of himself, all bulked up. Now, his producer daughter Rhea has shared a collage of his pictures from his early films to 2020.

Sharing it as her Instagram story, she said: “Evolution of Anil Kapoor - Dwapar Yug, 980 BC, 90’s and 2020. One of the pictures is possibly from his film Lamhe (1991), where he shaved off his moustache. He, of course, did it again for Jhoot Bole Kauwa Kaate (1998) and Salaam-e-Ishq (2007). The last picture is the one he had shared recently that showed his muscular frame.

Sharing a post about his body transformation, Anil has written some time back: “I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process.

Anil kapoor with his family; (left) the image that Rhea Kapoor shared.

“My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure.”

Also read: Bhagyashree says a photographer once asked Salman Khan to ‘catch and smooch her’. His reply won her over

“Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”

Rhea, of course, has been sharing fun stuff as well as family pictures through the lockdown. In fact, for her parents wedding anniversary, she had written: “Happy 36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating. I got exhausted just writing that. Love you both.”

On Wednesday, Anil had shared video clips of his demanding workout regime, while staying at home.

Rhea has produced Veere Di Wedding along with Nikhil Dwivedi and Ekta Kapoor. The film starred Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania as its lead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more