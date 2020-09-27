Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor share throwback pics to celebrate mom Nirmal’s birthday

Actor Anil Kapoor wished his mother Nirmal Kapoor on Saturday with a heartfelt note and also posted throwback pictures of her on Instagram. His actor-filmmaker brother Sanjay Kapoor and producer brother Boney Kapoor also shared nostalgia-filled images.

Sharing a black and white picture of his mom, Anil wrote on Instagram, “Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself you realise so much more.... in this lockdown my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us... love you mum you are the the best mummy in the world .. Happy Birthday .”

Sanjay Kapoor and Suniel Shetty were quick to comment with heart emojis on the post. Nirmal Kapoor is the wife of late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor.

Sanjay also posted a few pictures from many family functions and wrote, “Happy birthday Mom we love you.”

Sharing a monochrome picture of his mom, Boney tweeted, “Happy Birthday Mom, the anchor of our family, the woman without whom none of us would be. The heart of our family, whose love for us grows everyday, the Rolls Royce of our family, whose value in our life keeps growing with each passing year.”

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor had said that he lives just 5 kms away from his grandmother’s house but cannot go and meet her amid Covid-19 pandemic. Sharing a throwback photo of his grandparents, Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, Arjun had written, “My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor he couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when the toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health.”

