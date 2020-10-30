Anil Kapoor sets pool on fire with new pic, fan says ‘Give our blessing to next generation, you’ll be only one left’

The ever-young actor Anil Kapoor on Friday treated his fans to yet another stunning monochrome picture of himself clicked through his new phone. The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture that shows him posing inside a swimming pool.

In the picture, Anil is seen with an intense expression on his face, wearing a white coloured shirt. The Nayak actor penned down a caption expressing his love for getting clicked. “Getting clicked is a forever mood! Loving the new camera on my IPhone 12 Pro,” he wrote in the caption. The photo got a tonne of love from his fans. “You Refuse to get old!!!!. Awesome sir. in true sense age is just a number for you,” wrote one. “Chacha next generation ko is generation ka salaam dena..kyuki ham to nikal lenge sab,aapko to yhi rehna hai na (Uncle, give this generation’s love to the next one. Because we will die but you will still be here).”

The Mr India actor keeps imparting fitness inspiration to his fans and followers through his pre and post-workout Instagram posts. He recently shared a post on Instagram that featured him in a shirtless avatar, wearing back jogging pants and matching sunshades with a black cap. The actor was seen effortlessly posing at the beach. In the caption, he wrote, “This papa doesn’t preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach.”

The actor in the post talked about his weak point and said, “Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes are always bigger than my belly. During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating.” He also shared that his son Harshvardhan and trainer Marc have helped him in the journey, “Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Some times I even fall. And what I’ve learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it’s the weakest link. So everyone in the house had to get involved. From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered around me at meal time.”

Talking about fitness, he added, “Fitness is never a one-man/ women crusade, it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success )Is it easy? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it...”

