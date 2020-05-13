Anil Kapoor shares ‘happiest memories’ with Rishi Kapoor at launch of Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor’s careers with Saawariya

Actor Anil Kapoor has shared memories from the launch of 2007 film Saawariya, which marked the Bollywood debut of his daughter Sonam Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has shared some happy pictures from the event that show Rishi and Neetu in a celebratory mood at the event. Rishi died on April 30 after a long battle with leukaemia.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anil wrote, “Remembering James.... Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir’s careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life...” The first and last picture show Anil standing with Rishi’s wife Neetu and Rishi posing with Anil’s wife Sunita. One of the picture has Anil and Rishi posing for the cameras with Ranbir and Sonam standing between them.

The post was liked by many of his followers including his actor nephew Arjun Kapoor. A fan wrote, “Yep it was really a memorable moment. Another commented, “Guess all this come to an end.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saawariya received mixed reviews but failed to impress at the box office. Rani Mukerji played a pivotal role in the film and Salman Khan made a cameo appearance.

Rishi died on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukaemia. In an emotional post on the day of his death, Anil had shared why he called him James. Sharing a collage of him and American actor James Dean, he wrote, “The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him...and he loved hearing that from me...he will always be James for me...”

Anil had also penned an emotional note about the things he will miss the most. He wrote along with a childhood picture of the two, “I don’t know where to begin...from growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always. Thank you for the endless love you gave my family & me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me... Along with everything that you were for your friends & family, you were a beacon of inspiration for cinema lovers everywhere... I will miss you everyday...nothing will be the same without you...but I will celebrate your life like you wanted us to.”

