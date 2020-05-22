Anil Kapoor: Staying at home is the price we’ve to pay to overcome the pandemic

As work from home becomes the ‘new normal’ for most people across various industries, even actors are keeping up with the times, and trying their best to ensure that at least bits of the behind-the-scenes work, go on.

Actor Anil Kapoor, last seen on screen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, has made a work station of sorts at his home.

“Staying at home is the price we have to pay to overcome the pandemic. I’m researching a few things for my upcoming projects and my meetings are happening over video calls. I’m working virtually for now,” the actor tells us.

We’ve also learnt that Kapoor has become particularly tech-savvy nowadays, and he is also reading scripts at home.

Amid all this, the 63-year-old is not forgetting to workout and has a strict fitness regime that he doesn’t wish to compromise on.

“Exercising is key to our physical and mental health, so I encourage everyone to do it for half an hour now that we have the time. I workout indoors every day almost twice and I watch my diet and meal planning,” says the actor, whose social media feed is full of these workout posts that inspires many.

In fact, in a recent Instagram post, Kapoor had made a pertinent point to this, when he wrote, “The long-term solution to fighting microbes like Covid-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravator, because this is not the first or the last one.”

Work and workout apart, Kapoor also indulges in a game of carrom or two with wife Sunita and daughter Rhea, once in a while. “I believe that those who have the privilege of staying safe at home should dedicate their time to upskilling themselves and helping those in need,” he says.

