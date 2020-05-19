Sections
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor, Sunita celebrate 36th wedding anniversary: Sonam Kapoor calls it insane, Rhea says ‘exhausted just writing that’

Anil Kapoor, Sunita celebrate 36th wedding anniversary: Sonam Kapoor calls it insane, Rhea says ‘exhausted just writing that’

As Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita are celebrating 36 years of marriage, their daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor posted interesting notes to wish the couple.

Updated: May 19, 2020 13:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita are celebratig 36 years of marriage.

Actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Day after Anil recited his love story on Instagram, Sunita shared an adorable post to wish him on the occasion. Daughter Sonam Kapoor also penned a heartfelt post to wish her parents as she couldn’t wish them in person.

Sharing a happy picture of them together on her Instagram account, Sunita wrote, “My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time.”

Sonam reacted to the post, “Love you both so much.” Karan Boolani, who’s dating Anil’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor also dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

 



Sonam shared several pictures of the couple and wrote, “Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you... ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud! @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita.”

 

Younger sister Rhea shared a hilarious wish for her parents along with a few candid photos. “Happy 36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating. I got exhausted just writing that. Love you both. Edit-P.S @harshvarrdhankapoor isn’t photoshopped he just has that energy. But I wouldn’t put it past him to make that request,” she wrote.

Also read: Happy birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Actor sent chits to village girl via kites, sent messages to himself on pager

A day before, Anil had shared the story of his wedding proposal to Sunita. He wrote on his Instagram account, “This is the beginning of a long love story on the night of May 17. I signed a kind of important film, which was a big step in my career, and on May 18, I took an even bigger step. I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife. Oh God, I was so stressed. I kept on postponing and postponing… A time came when I had to choose career or love. I chose love and I proposed to her on May 18. People celebrate anniversaries, we celebrate the proposals, as well! We never let ourselves forget how fortunate we are to have so much to be grateful for.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

When Shia LaBeouf revealed Megan Fox cheated on her fiance with him
May 19, 2020 14:23 IST
127 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, toll rises to 40
May 19, 2020 14:22 IST
Amid sexist, homophobic accusations, Lisa Kudrow defends ‘Friends’
May 19, 2020 14:19 IST
Bharti Airtel shares rise 10%; data demand, tariff hikes help
May 19, 2020 14:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.