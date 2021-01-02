Sections
Anil Kapoor thanks Nawazuddin Siddiqui for praising AK Vs AK, reminds him ‘I’m sure you noticed you were a part of it too’

Anil Kapoor has thanked Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his appreciation of the film AK Vs AK. He also reminded the Sacred Games actor of his cameo in the film, which also stars Anurag Kashyap.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 13:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anil Kapoor in a still from AK Vs AK.

Anil Kapoor has thanked Nawazuddin Siddiqui for appreciating his new film, AK Vs AK. Anil also reminded Nawazuddin of his cameo in the Vikramaditya Motwane film.

Nawazuddin took to Twitter on December 30 to share his review of AK Vs AK. He wrote, “Watched #AKvsAK. Top notch performance by @anuragkashyap72 & @AnilKapoor aka The AKs. A very unique & interesting experiment by @VikramMotwane which was perfectly paced & amazingly executed. Do watch it guys only on @NetflixIndia @netflix.”

Reacting to the tweet on Saturday, Anil wrote, “Thank you so much @Nawazuddin_S !! And I’m sure you noticed you were a part of it too!!”

 



 

AK Vs AK stars Anil and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as exaggerated versions of themselves. Nawazuddin doesn’t appear on screen but is heard on the phone as he plays himself. He is heard talking to a furious Anurag on the phone, rejecting his film. Anurag screams at him, “How dare you refuse my offer? I’m the one who made your career with Gangs Of Wasseypur.” The Sacred Games actor calmly replies that he is not happy with the fee offered to him for the project and disconnects the phone.

AK vs AK, which is streaming on Netflix, stars Anurag as a brash film director who kidnaps popular movie star Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor and films his search for her in real-time to present it as his next blockbuster. The director and actor constantly mock and criticise each other throughout the movie. They had also had a fake showdown when they presented the film’s trailer at a press conference last month.

Also read: AK vs AK movie review: Anil Kapoor unleashes inner Chembur against Anurag Kashyap in inventive but inconsistent Netflix film

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “AK vs AK must’ve sounded like a home-run on paper, but it isn’t as tightly constructed as it could’ve been and the twists are somewhat telegraphed. For all its ingenuity, it can’t help but feel like B-material — a dusty old idea spruced up for the streaming age.”

