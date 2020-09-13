Anil Kapoor turns a sprinter on the beach, impresses fans with awe-inspiring video

Anil Kapoor, 63, who continues to inspire his fans with his fitness goals, has shared yet another glimpse of how much he puts in to get that mean body. The Slumdog Millionaire actor has now shared a video of him running on a beach.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anil wrote, “During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @MarcYogi makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It’s not about the location but about the dedication...”

Fellow colleague Suniel Shetty reacted to the post, “Sijeeeeeee.” A fan wrote, “Awesome”, another commented, “Superb Anil sir.” Many of his followers showered the post with fire emojis.

Last month, Anil had shared pictures of his biceps and written, “When muscles look better than your face...” The post not just caught the attention of his fans but also left his juniors from the industry in awe. All from his son Harshvardhan Kapoor to actors Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter had dropped appreciative comments to the post.

Anil Kapoor had earlier shared pictures of his bulging biceps.

Anil utilised his time at home during lockdown by working on his body. He had unveiled his new beefed up look on Instagram a few months ago and made it clear that he had not taken any supplements to get the desired body.

Talking about the same, he had written in one of his posts on Instagram, “I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”

