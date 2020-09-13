Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Anil Kapoor turns a sprinter on the beach, impresses fans with awe-inspiring video

Anil Kapoor turns a sprinter on the beach, impresses fans with awe-inspiring video

Anil Kapoor has shared an impressive video on Instagram that shows him running on the beach. He has been training under the guidance of his trainer and said his video was more about dedication than the picturesque location.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 14:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anil Kapoor runs on a beach in a new video.

Anil Kapoor, 63, who continues to inspire his fans with his fitness goals, has shared yet another glimpse of how much he puts in to get that mean body. The Slumdog Millionaire actor has now shared a video of him running on a beach.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anil wrote, “During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @MarcYogi makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It’s not about the location but about the dedication...”

 

Fellow colleague Suniel Shetty reacted to the post, “Sijeeeeeee.” A fan wrote, “Awesome”, another commented, “Superb Anil sir.” Many of his followers showered the post with fire emojis.



Last month, Anil had shared pictures of his biceps and written, “When muscles look better than your face...” The post not just caught the attention of his fans but also left his juniors from the industry in awe. All from his son Harshvardhan Kapoor to actors Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter had dropped appreciative comments to the post.

Anil Kapoor had earlier shared pictures of his bulging biceps.

Anil utilised his time at home during lockdown by working on his body. He had unveiled his new beefed up look on Instagram a few months ago and made it clear that he had not taken any supplements to get the desired body.

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati winner Sushil Kumar shares note on life after Rs 5 cr win, calls it the worst, most challenging time

Talking about the same, he had written in one of his posts on Instagram, “I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Sep 13, 2020 13:48 IST
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Sep 13, 2020 11:49 IST
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Sep 13, 2020 13:28 IST
Farooq Abdullah to step into parliament for 1st time after Article 370 abrogation
Sep 13, 2020 13:32 IST

latest news

NEET 2020: Rahul Gandhi wishes students appearing for exam
Sep 13, 2020 13:57 IST
After overnight moderate showers, Mumbai likely to see more rains today
Sep 13, 2020 14:01 IST
Covid-19: Maharashtra positivity rate over 20%
Sep 13, 2020 13:58 IST
Ajay, Kajol wish son Yug as he turns 10: ‘Happy birthday little Buddha’
Sep 13, 2020 13:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.