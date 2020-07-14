Anil Kapoor wishes Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery, shares rare footage of them dancing to Bachke Rehna Re Baba. Watch

Wishing Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery, Anil Kapoor has shared an old video of the two of them performing together at an event. Amitabh, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya all tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

“I remember performing live in packed stadiums with Amitabh Bachchan! That love and energy is unmatchable! Praying for your speedy recovery and waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon!” Anil wrote in his tweet. He shared a video from an event, in which the duo are singing and dancing to the song Bachke Rehna Re Baba from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1983 film Pukar.

While Amitabh and Abhishek have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are self-isolating at home. “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days,” PTI quoted a hospital insider as saying on Tuesday.

On Monday, Amitabh thanked his fans for their good wishes, and wrote in Hindi, “Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main (The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you).”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek responding well to treatment, will be in hospital for at least seven days: report

Post the actors’ diagnosis, 26 staff members working at their bungalows were also tested for Covid-19. On Monday, Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward, said all the staff members tested negative for the virus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more