Animal teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller about father and son, watch

Animal teaser, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol, landed first thing in 2021. The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 10:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Animal teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor star in a film about father-son relationship.

The New Year began with the announcement of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film, speculated for a while now, also debuted its teaser with the announcement on December 31 night.

Animal teaser has a voiceover by Ranbir as he discusses the relationship between a father and a son, and talks directly to his dad. The teaser ends with the sound of gunshots and a whistle.

 

An action thriller, the film will see Anil playing Ranbir’s father while Bobby Deol will play the bad guy. Anil shared the teaser and wrote, “Oh boy! The new year just gets better with this whistle! Presenting, #Animal, can’t wait for our journey to begin.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios. Other than Animal, Ranbir has Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji and Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera in the kitty. Animal is expected to go on the floors in the middle of 2021.

Ranbir is at present on vacation with Alia Bhatt and their families. It was rumoured that the families had gone on the trip to attend Ranbir and Alia’s engagement, but Ranbir’s uncle, Randhir Kapoor, put an end to speculation and said that it was just a regular vacation. “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect,” Randhir Kapoor told Indian Express.

