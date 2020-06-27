Ankita Lokhande almost gave up her career for Sushant Singh Rajput, says friend Sandip Ssingh

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, producer Sandip Ssingh has said that he wasn’t aware of Sushant’s plans to get married to Rhea Chakraborty, and that as far as he was aware, only his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande truly understood him. Sandip spoke to SpotboyE about everything from handling the funeral arrangements to their unrealised film together.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression. Sandip said that the actor hadn’t spoken about it in the days leading to his death, and that Sushant had people around him at home. “We were always in touch over messages and calls,” he said. “I don’t think anybody speaks their mind when they want to do something like this. Moreover, there were a lot of people staying at his place.”

In a recent interview, Sushant’s father was asked if the actor had wedding plans. He said that the actor had told him he’d think about it in early 2021. His father didn’t, however, confirm the name of the woman Sushant was looking to tie the knot with.

Asked about Sushant’s relationship to Rhea Chakraborty, Sandip said, “Main to aisi kisi shaadi mein invited nahi tha (I was never invited to any such wedding), so, I really don’t know. What I know is at one point of time, Ankita and Sushant were supposed to get married. Mere liye vo hi uska aakhri relationship tha and main usi memory ke saath rehna chahta hoon (For me, that was his last relationship, and that is what I will continue to believe).

About Ankita, who Sushant dated for six years, Sandip said, “Ankita was not his girlfriend. She had taken the place of his mother in his life. In 20 years of my journey in the industry, I have never seen a girl like her. She has taken care of him like nobody else. She could have been the only one who could have saved him. She is used to doing everything rightfully for him. If she is used to getting ready as per Sushant’s choice. The food she used to cook was to be of his choice. The house interior used to be of what and how he likes. Books which used to be there in the house were what he likes to read. So everything used to be according to Sushant for his happiness. I really wish everyone gets a girl like Ankita.”

He added, “She is highly emotional and she was almost giving up her career at its peak for him. She was big on television and getting films offers also. Even after their break-up she would pray that his film should be successful, he should be happy. The day Sushant took this unfortunate step and when I saw him, my big worry was for Ankita. Throughout my journey from his house to ambulance to hospital that day, I was constantly calling up Ankita but she didn’t take my call. And I knew what she was going through. And after finishing my postmortem work, I ran to her house. I have known her for 10 years and I don’t think she had ever given me that hug which I got that day. She is my heart and I will do anything for her in my capabilities.”

Sandip said that he spoke to her recently and that she is still distraught. “I can’t tell you what they meant to each other,” he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

