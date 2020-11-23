Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain take over Instagram with new dance video in ‘night dresses’. Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande delighted fans on Monday after she showed off her killer dance moves in a new video on Instagram. Joining her was her boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain. The couple was seen twinning in white ‘night dresses’, as she wrote in her caption.

Ankita and Vicky busted out their best moves to the Bang Bang title track. “Vikki and anky #reelsinstagram #reels #ankitalokhande #vikkianky #dance #nightdresses,” she wrote in her caption.

“The best thing I saw today. @lokhandeankita @jainvick killer moves haan,” Ankita and Vicky’s close friend Aparna Dixit commented. Fans also showered love on the video. God bless you both always @lokhandeankita @jainvick Love u,” one wrote. “Seeing a happy @lokhandeankita is always a delight,” another commented. “Nach baliye next season k liye audition ho gya apka (This can be your audition for the next season of Nach Baliye),” a third quipped.

In a recent Instagram post, Ankita has called Vicky her support system and expressed her gratitude for having found someone like him. “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate,” she wrote.

“Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing. I love you @jainvick #viank,” she added.

Ankita, who rose to fame as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, made her Bollywood debut last year with the historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She was most recently seen in Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

