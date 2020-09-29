Ankita Lokhande asks fan to take down video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body: ‘What’s wrong with you? Stop posting such videos’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, criticised one of his fans for sharing a video of his body online. She requested the Twitter user to take down the clip and said that ‘this isn’t the way to show...support or love’.

Ankita, who was in a six-year relationship with Sushant that ended in 2016, tweeted, “What’s wrong with u . stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us . its a request to remove this video rite now .. we know u love him but this isn’t the way to show ur support or love to him. remove this video rite now !!”

Earlier, in an interview with Republic TV, Ankita said that she was sent visuals of Sushant’s body minutes after he was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. “This was the saddest thing that can happen to somebody. Someone’s dead body’s pictures are going viral. What to say. I don’t know who has done it but it’s really sad. It’s very painful. For the family, for the people who loved him,” she said.

In June, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, a nodal agency established by the Maharashtra government for the investigation of cyber crime and maintenance of cyber security, warned against the circulation of ‘disturbing’ photos of Sushant.

“A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste,” the agency had written on Twitter. “It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action,” another tweet read.

Sushant’s death case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, after the Supreme Court stressed the need for a ‘fair, competent and impartial investigation’. The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau have also joined the investigation - they are looking into the money laundering and drugs angle in the case, respectively.

