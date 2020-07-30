Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says he could not have taken his own life, was not depressed

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, has broken her silence on his death, more than a month after he was found dead in his Bandra apartment. Ankita in an interview to Republic TV, has said that Sushant could not have been ‘depressed’.

“Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy,” she said. Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of their television show Pavitra Rishta, and were in a relationship for six years until 2016.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says death ‘case has nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut has suggested’

She continued, “How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande questioned by Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence

She added, “The Sushant that I know — he came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha (does anybody even know who the real Sushant was)? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how ‘depressed’ he was, it hurts reading all of this.”

Ankita on Thursday was questioned by the Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence. Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34. More than 40 persons have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection to the case so far, amid public pressure to have it transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, earlier this week filed an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ankita continued, “He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga (if nothing else works out, I will make a short film). He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don’t know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don’t want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more