Ankita Lokhande calls boyfriend Vicky Jain her ‘strength’ after denying rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput paying for her flat

Ankita Lokhande thanked boyfriend Vicky Jain for being her ‘strength’ after he came out in support of her recently.

Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend, Vicky Jain, has come out in support of her after she took to Instagram to furnish proof that she has been paying her home loan EMIs herself. “Hats off miss lokhande,” he commented on her post, followed by a heart emoji. Replying to him, she wrote, “@jainvick thanku thanku thanku and thanku for being my strength,” along with a heart emoji.

On Saturday, Ankita had shared details of her flat registration and bank transactions, which showed monthly deductions. She had done so after reports quoted an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer saying that EMIs of a flat where she used to stay were deducted from her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account. The officer also said that the apartment was registered in Sushant’s name.

“Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi’s being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr,” Ankita had written in her Instagram post.

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also supported Ankita and commented on the post, “You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl!” Several fans and industry colleagues also came out in support of her.

Meanwhile, an Instagram page belonging to Ankita’s dog ‘Scotchi’ shared an old picture of Sushant kissing Vicky. “It’s first time I can’t think of any caption. My two favourites. #Purelove #Happytimes #Happymemories #GlobalPrayers4SSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput,” the caption read.

While Ankita follows the Instagram page, it is not known if it is run by her. Scotchi was adopted by her and Sushant together.

Sushant died on June 14. Ankita told Republic TV in an interview that she was woken up by the phone call of a journalist, who gave her the news. “I was sleeping and I just got up with some reporter’s call. Usually, I don’t take unknown numbers. I picked up the call and this reporter said, ‘Ankita, Sushant has committed suicide!’ And I was finished. It was something that...you don’t expect something like this,” she said.

