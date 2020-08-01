Ankita Lokhande dismisses nepotism charge in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘He cannot die for his career’

Ankita Lokhande has dismissed the nepotism charge in regard to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, claiming the actor always knew what he was in for when he entered Bollywood. She also said that producers such as Aditya Chopra and Ekta Kapoor always supported the actor.

In an interview to Times Now, Ankita said, “Nepotism exists but then there are relations too, due to which you move ahead.” After Sushant’s death by suicide on June 14, many claimed that he had been ostracised from the film industry. Among those who have been vehemently in support of this argument is Ankita’s Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut.

“He knew it from Day 1 in the industry that he has to face certain things. Even I am from this industry, I too have to face several things but that doesn’t mean it breaks me. We all are aware that in this field there will be ups and downs, but I don’t believe that these things pressurized him (Sushant) and he can’t die for his career. There has to be a different reason, there has to be something else for which this has happened,” Ankita said in the interview. Sushant and Ankita dated for six years before ending their relationship four years ago.

She also supported the FIR filed by the actor’s family against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. “If papa has done this FIR then I am very sure that they have their proofs about these transactions. I stand by my family and that’s the most important thing for me,” she added.In an earlier interview, Ankita described Sushant as a ‘happy guy’. “When the news came and it was everywhere that he committed suicide, it took me a lot of time to accept it. I want to tell everyone that Sushant was not the kind of guy who will get into depression. He was not somebody who will commit suicide because he is sad,” she had said.

“He was a happy guy. Sushant and I have been through worse situations. I don’t know what position he was in and what was he doing, but as time passed I started trying to understand how somebody’s death is labeled as suicide… But as much as I know Sushant he was not a depressed guy,” the actor told Republic TV.