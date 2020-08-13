Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande extends support to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister as she demands CBI probe: ‘We will find the truth’

Ankita Lokhande extends support to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister as she demands CBI probe: ‘We will find the truth’

Ankita Lokhande has supported Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, as the latter made a demand for an unbiased CBI inquiry into the death of the late actor.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ankita Lokhande has been supporting Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on the issue from day 1.

Actor Ankita Lokhande has thrown her weight behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti after she requessted for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the death of the late actor. Retweeting the latest picture of Shweta, she said how they would get justice.

She wrote on Twitter: “We will find the truth and get justice di . #worriors4SSR #JusiceForSushant #Truthwins”. Shweta had earlier posted a picture of herself holding a placard which read: ‘I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput & I request for #CBIForSSR”. As caption she wrote: “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR”.

 

Shweta later released a video too asking for an unbiased investigation into the matter. Sharing it, she wrote: “‪We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR”.



Meanwhile, in the latest turn of events in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty and the Bihar government filed their written submissions in the Supreme Court on Thursday on Chakraborty’s plea seeking to transfer an FIR lodged against her in Patna in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to Mumbai.

Seeking the dismissal of Chakraborty’s petition, the Bihar government, in its written submissions filed through advocate Keshav Mohan, said, “No impediment would deserve to be allowed to come in the way of CBI to undertake and complete the investigation expeditiously.” In her written submission, Chakraborty said the transfer of the probe to the CBI at the behest of the Bihar police was without jurisdiction.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 the most disliked trailer on YouTube amid nepotism debate, fans demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

The apex court had, on August 11, reserved its order on Chakraborty’s plea and asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions by Thursday.

Sushant (34) was found dead on June 14 and since then, the Mumbai police is probing the case. Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh had lodged an FIR in Patna against Chakraborty and others, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not the right time to return as Barca coach, says Xavi
Aug 13, 2020 15:56 IST
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
Aug 13, 2020 16:02 IST
Chiranjeevi is pained to know about Sanjay’s condition: ‘You are a fighter’
Aug 13, 2020 15:51 IST
Karan Wahi bats for equality of TV, web and films
Aug 13, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.