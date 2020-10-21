Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande is all smiles in new pics, shares a message for her haters: ‘In the end, people will judge you anyway’

Ankita Lokhande has shared new pictures on Instagram and shared a note for her haters. Ankita says people will judge you anyway so you must not care about their opinion and live your life like you want to.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 19:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a bunch of new pictures on Instagram. The photos show her posing at her home in a bright red suit and flashing the biggest smiles.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “In the end, People will judge you anyway, So don’t live your life impressing others live your life impressing yourself Shot by - @imtanmaykhutal.” It is not clear whom she is referring to in her caption.

 

However, on Tuesday, she had shared a video of herself dancing at her home. While many appreciated her video, some even called her out for ignore the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and moving on with her life. Ankita was one of the most vocal persons fighting or justice for Sushant after his death on June 14. She shared almost daily social media posts about his death and even gave multiple television interviews on his death.

 

Sushant and Ankita starred together in hit Zee TV serial, Pavitra Rishta. They also dated each other for almost six years until their break up in 2016.

Ankita also criticised one of Sushant’s fans last month for sharing a video of his body online. She requested the Twitter user to take down the clip and said that ‘this isn’t the way to show...support or love’. “What’s wrong with u . stop posting such videos they are very disturbing for all of us . its a request to remove this video rite now .. we know u love him but this isn’t the way to show ur support or love to him. remove this video rite now,” she wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, in an interview with Republic TV, Ankita said that she was sent visuals of Sushant’s body minutes after he was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. “This was the saddest thing that can happen to somebody. Someone’s dead body’s pictures are going viral. What to say. I don’t know who has done it but it’s really sad. It’s very painful. For the family, for the people who loved him,” she said.

