Ankita Lokhande prays for Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey opens up on suffering ‘psychological trauma’ in Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan says who fail to understand his lack of response ‘have added to the stress’ during Covid-19 treatment

Amitabh Bachchan is receiving treatment for Covid-19 in the isolation ward of the Nanavati hospital and has shared his thoughts about it on his blog. He also shared a motivational tweet on Wednesday night which hinted at his approach of maintaining calm in the time of crisis.

Before Dil Bechara, did you spot Sanjana Sanghi in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns? Watch videos

Though Sanjana Sanghi is making her debut as a leading lady with Dil Bechara, she is no stranger to being in front of the camera. Her journey in films began in 2011 with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, in which she played Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister, Mandy.

Ranvir Shorey talks about ‘psychological trauma’ he suffered in Bollywood, says he even left India due to ‘toxic environment’

Ranvir Shorey, who recently hit out at “independent film crusaders” who have turned into “mainstream Bollywood flunkies,” has shared details of the ordeal he went through in Bollywood. When a Twitter user asked him to take inspiration from Kangana Ranaut and publicly name the saboteurs of the industry, he said that he refrains from doing so because he has no proof of their wrongdoing, but added that he has been a victim himself.

Ankita Lokhande lights candle in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘keep smiling wherever you are’

The late Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, lit a candle in his memory. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of the lit candle in front of idols of Jesus and Lord Ganesha.

Before Sushant Singh Rajput, did you know that Kristen Stewart and Hrithik Roshan were attached to Paani?

A lot has been said about Sushant Singh Rajput’s unrealised passion project, Paani, directed by Shekhar Kapur. But did you know that before Sushant was attached to the film, there were rumours that Kapur had approached Twilight actor Kristen Stewart for the film, opposite Hrithik Roshan?

