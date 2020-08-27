Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande refutes Rhea Chakraborty’s claim that Sushant Singh Rajput felt ‘claustrophobic’ in flights with this video

Ankita Lokhande refutes Rhea Chakraborty’s claim that Sushant Singh Rajput felt ‘claustrophobic’ in flights with this video

Ankita Lokhande has refuted Rhea Chakraborty’s comment that Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic in flights and took medicines for it. Watch the video shared by her.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ankita Lokhande shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput in a flight simulator.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, has shared a video of him in a flight simulator. “Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it,” she wrote in her caption.

Ankita’s video, which was shared on her Instagram page, seems to be a response to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s claims in an interview with India Today, in which she said that Sushant felt ‘claustrophobia’ in flights and took medicines for it.

Sharing details about their Europe trip last year, Rhea said, “Europe ke trip jaane wale din Sushant ne mujhe bola ki usko flight mein baithne se bohot claustrophobia hai aur uske liye woh ek dawai leta hai jiska naam hai Modafinil. Uske paas woh dawai humesha rehti thi aur flight pe jaane se pehle usne woh dawai khud hi le li (The day we were to leave for our Europe trip, Sushant told me that he feels very claustrophobic on flights and he takes a medicine for it called Modafinil. He always had that medicine with him and before getting on the flight, he took it himself). He didn’t even have to get a prescription because unke paas already woh dawai thi (he already had that medicine with him).”

 



Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s father calls Rhea Chakraborty a ‘murderer’: ‘She was giving poison to my son’

Incidentally, in September 2019, Sushant had shared a handwritten list of his 50 dreams, which included learning how to fly a plane.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti slammed Rhea for ‘giving interviews and doing publicity stunts’ and demanded that she be arrested immediately. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, shared a video in which he called Rhea a ‘murderer’ and accused her of poisoning the late actor.

Sushant died on June 14. His family has filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea, accusing her of using him to further her career in Bollywood and misappropriating his funds. She has denied the allegations.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Inter-state bus service resumes in Chhattisgarh, guidelines issued
Aug 27, 2020 13:41 IST
Congress seniors demoralised Rahul Gandhi more than Modi-Shah, BJP: Shiv Sena
Aug 27, 2020 13:38 IST
Rhea Chakraborty shares video of her father being mobbed by the media
Aug 27, 2020 13:33 IST
BPSC Recruitment 2020: 111 vacancies for HODs in polytechnic colleges engineering department notified
Aug 27, 2020 13:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.