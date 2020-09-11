Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend Vicky Jain supports her in fight with Shibani Dandekar: ‘Lot of people like you, not many value you’

Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend Vicky Jain has come out in support of her after her verbal duel with Shibani Dandekar. Ankita was accused by Shibani of not dealing with her own relationship issues with Sushant Singh Rajput and seeking ‘two seconds of fame’ by targeting Rhea Chakraborty.

Vicky, without taking any names, took to Instagram stories to share a quote which read, “There’s a difference between being liked and being valued. A lot of people like you. Not many value you. Be valued.” Ankita shared it on her own Instagram stories with an applause emoji.

Shibani has been crusading for justice for her friend, Rhea, who is the prime accused in Sushant’s death case. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan and Sonam Kapoor, showed support by trending the caption on the T-shirt worn by Rhea, the day she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on drugs-related charges. “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy, Me and you,” the quote read.

In an open letter on Wednesday night, Ankita questioned Rhea’s alleged procurement of drugs for Sushant. “On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?,” she asked.

Shibani called Ankita’s open letter ‘grotesque’ and accused her of trying to get ‘two seconds of fame’ by encouraging the harassment of Rhea. “No one has more hate in their heart(?) than you,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In another post, Ankita wondered if she was called attention-seeking by Shibani because she was considered a television actor. “I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?,” she questioned.

“Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’ . It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor. And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about,” she concluded.

