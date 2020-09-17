Ankita Lokhande’s father hospitalised, she wishes him a speedy recovery. See pic

Ankita Lokhande’s father, Shashikant Lokhande, has been admitted to a hospital. She took to Instagram stories to wish him a speedy recovery. Sharing a picture of him, she wrote, “Get well soon paaa,” followed by a heart emoji.

In the picture, Ankita’s father is seen resting on a hospital bed. As of now, it is not known why he has been hospitalised.

Ankita has been in the news as she has been crusading for justice for her ex-boyfriend, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. On the three-month anniversary of his death, she had written on Twitter, “Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick.”

Recently, Ankita had a war of words with Shibani Dandekar, who lashed out at her for supposedly encouraging the ‘witch-hunt’ against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant’s family, whom Ankita supports, believes Rhea is responsible for his death.

Shibani attacked Ankita after she penned an open letter, raising questions about Rhea’s alleged procurement of drugs for Sushant. Shibani called Ankita’s letter ‘grotesque’ and claimed that she never addressed her own relationship issues with Sushant but was quick to target Rhea. Shibani also accused Ankita of trying to milk the situation for ‘two seconds of fame’.

Ankita countered Shibani’s allegations and asked if she was looked down upon because she was considered a television actor. “I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?,” she asked.

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, extended her support to Ankita amid her verbal duel with Shibani and said, “Don’t even bother to clarify my dear. We are here for a cause and that is to know the whole truth, and we will keep pursuing that regardless! #WarriorsRoar4SSR.”

