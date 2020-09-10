Ankita Lokhande’s friend Aparna Dixit defends actor: ‘She has dealt with her break up with grace and dignity’

Actor Ankita Lokhande’s friend, actor Aparna Dixit is defending her on social media. After Shibani Kashyap’s post calling Ankita’s recent letter on Rhea Chakraborty ‘grotesque’, Aparna has refuted claims that Ankita is trying to stay under spotlight by commenting on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death controversy.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Aparna wrote that Ankita dealt with her break-up with Sushant with dignity. “Okay so I am reading lot of wrong things being written against her and I decide to stand by my friend @lokhandeankita As I know her inside out more than anyone of you writing false things. As far as the 2 second fame is Really? She has dealt with her break up with grace and dignity, if fame is what she wanted, she could have made a big issue out of it long back. Never has she written or talked about anything related to him till it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote.

Ankita Lokhande shared Aparna Dixit’s post.

“That is now. When he is gone and the truth needs to be out. Standing by someone’s family after they have left us in such a shocking way is the least you could do for someone you were once closely associated to. It needs courage and I am so proud of @lokhandeankita,” she added.

Ankita reposted the message on her own page and thanked her for it. Multiple other friend and fanpages of Ankita also defended the actor against Shibani’s comments. Shibani had written in her note, “Such a grotesque letter by @lokhandeankita This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough ankita! No one has more hate in their heart(?) than you.”

Shibani Dandekar’s post on Ankita Lokhande.

In her original post on Wednesday night, Ankita had called Rhea’s arrest her karma and even questioned why Rhea allegedly let Sushant take drugs when she knew he was depressed. “Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don’t think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility? As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn’t because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it’s Karma/Fate,” she had written in her letter.

