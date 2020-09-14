Ankita Lokhande says ‘it’s already 3 months’ since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘You will always remain in our thoughts’

Actor Ankita Lokhande on Monday tweeted to remind all that three months have passed since the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She mentioned how the late actor would always be in her thoughts.

She wrote: “Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick.”

Sushant died in Mumbai on June 14. Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years before their breakup in 2016, has put her weight behind the family of the late actor, demanding justice for him. The family had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case, which eventually happened. In July this year, KK Singh, Sushant’s father, had filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Sushant’s then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide, siphoning off funds and keeping him away from family. After days of silence, Rhea had refuted all the allegations, in interviews to a few news channels. Earlier this month, the actor was arrested on charges of procuring drugs for Sushant.

Ankita’s passionate advocacy of Sushant’s family version of the case has landed her in trouble too. Some time last month, reports appeared that Sushant had been paying the EMIs for the flat that the two had bought when they were together. Ankita had refuted them and shared her bank account statements to show that the said EMIs were getting deducted from her account.

Earlier this month, Ankita was criticised by VJ Shibani Dandekar for the actor’s stance on Rhea. Shibani had called Ankita a person wanting ‘2 seconds fame’. Ankita had replied saying that she was proud of being a TV actor, if that was the reason she was being run down.

