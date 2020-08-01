Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ankita Lokhande says people sent her videos of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body: ‘Saddest thing that can happen’

Ankita Lokhande says people sent her videos of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body: ‘Saddest thing that can happen’

Ankita Lokhande has said that people were sending her videos of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body after his death.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were together for six years.

Actor Ankita Lokhande says she was shocked to see the videos of her late former boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body going viral on social media after his death. In an interview with Republic TV, Ankita called it a ‘very painful’ thing to happen.

In the interview, Ankita said she was sleeping when a journalist’s call woke her up, informing her of Sushant’s suicide. And within a few minutes, people started sharing a video of Sushant’s dead body, filmed at his Bandra home.

“I saw a video of Sushant in which they were putting a sheet over his body. And it was everywhere, people were sending it to me. I don’t know how it leaked or what happened but it happened and I saw it. I didn’t want to see it for two-three days but so much was going viral and I wanted to see what was happening. I saw the green cloth hanging from the fan and him lying. This was the saddest thing that can happen to somebody. Someone’s dead body’s pictures are going viral. What to say. I don’t know who has done it but it’s really sad. It’s very painful. For the family, for the people who loved him,” she said. “I don’t know who did it but I got the pictures in 10 minutes. I really don’t know what to say,” she added.

Maharashtra Cyber had issued a stern warning to those circulating ‘disturbing’ photos of Sushant. In a series of tweets shared on its official Twitter handle, the Maharashtra Cyber said that the circulation of such pictures was not only ‘in bad taste’ but also illegal. “A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste,” the agency said.



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth gave information to his family against Rhea Chakraborty, did volte-face later: lawyer

“It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action,” another tweet read. A final tweet added that the pictures doing the rounds online must be deleted: “Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth.”

.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 8,000 North MCD teachers, unpaid since May, threaten strike from Aug 16
Aug 01, 2020 23:39 IST
Second phase of mock tests begin at DU ahead of open-book exam
Aug 01, 2020 23:38 IST
Bihar reports highest spike in Covid-19 cases with 3,521 new patients, scales up testing
Aug 01, 2020 23:37 IST
Clear your municipal dues before planning to sell property in Haryana
Aug 01, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.