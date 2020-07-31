Ankita Lokhande says she hadn’t been in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput for 4 years, his sister told her: ‘I’m losing my brother’

Ankita Lokhande has said that her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, distanced himself from his family over the last year, around the time that he started dating Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant died by suicide on June 14. His family has accused Rhea of abetting it. Ankita has stressed that Sushant wasn’t, to her knowledge, depressed.

Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years until 2016, said that she hadn’t been in touch with him since they broke up, but was in touch with his sisters and his father. “I really have a very good bond with all of the sisters, and daddy,” Ankita told Republic TV.

She said that Sushant’s eldest sister, Rani, told her that she’d gone to meet Sushant in around November 2019, and he was ready to meet, but something happend and Sushant backed out, without giving a reason. “She said ‘I felt some kind of pressure on him’,” Ankita said. “Because Sushant never used to go against Rani di. After his mother, Rani di was the only one whom everybody listened to. I was shocked to know this, because in the entire time that we were together, it hadn’t happened even once that Sushant went against Rani di.”

Ankita said that Sushant’s sister told her, “I am losing my brother, I am losing my brother.” Ankita said that she told Rani to have faith in God, and all would be well. “Rani di was worried if there is anyone who is influencing him, because Sushant was not somebody who would listen to anybody,” Ankita said. “Over the past year, Sushant had distanced himself from his sisters, I know this.”

Ankita said that she isn’t sure of when Rhea entered Sushant’s life, but said that Rhea and him were together for about a year, and it was during this time that ‘Sushant was not with his family’. She said that she didn’t have Sushant’s phone number. “For the last four years, I was not in touch with Sushant. I knew that we couldn’t talk to each other in that way. What’s done is done. I could see that he was happy in life and I’m also happy in my life.”

Ankita added, “Sushant was never the kind of person who would commit suicide over money issues... People do spend money on each other in relationships... If he spent 15 crores on the alleged companies formed by him and Rhea.. this is something we all want to know more of.”

Ankita on Thursday was questioned by the Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence. More than 40 persons have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection to the case so far, amid public pressure to have it transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, earlier this week filed an FIR against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

